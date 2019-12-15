Artistes want Ranga Mandira in M'luru

Artistes organised a ‘Hakkothaya’ protest demanding a Ranga Mandira in Mangaluru, in front of the Town Hall, on Saturday.

They presented Paddana, devotional songs and ‘ashaya geethe’, drawing on the canvas as a part of the stir. They unitedly demanded the construction of Ranga Mandira and warned the district administration and the state government that they will not stay quiet till Ranga Mandira is built.

Janapada University former vice chancellor Dr K Chinnappa Gowda said, “Artistes have been demanding Ranga Mandira for many years. The district administration should reveal the amount already earmarked for the construction of the Ranga Mandira.”

Lauding the state government for sanctioning an additional amount of Rs 7 crore for Ranga Mandira, he said Ranga Mandira should not become a ‘government office’. “It should have space for exhibiting art, training and demonstrations of various art forms. All instruments for theatre should be made available at the Ranga Mandira. It should be a full-fledged theatre," he added.

Funds for Ranga Mandira

Theatre artiste Kasargod Chinna said, “As BJP is ruling in the state and at the Centre and Mangaluru City Corporation council, there will be no problem in allocating funds for the construction of Ranga Mandira. The government should be urged to sanction a Rangayana for Mangaluru.”

Theatre personality, writer and critic Dr Na Damodar Shetty said that Ranga Mandira should be managed by a trust. “Suggestions from the trust should be sought while building Ranga Mandira,” he opined.

Yakshagana expert Dr Prabhakar Joshi said “Ranga Mandira should be state-of-the-art. Artistes should not be made to protest against seeking Ranga Mandira,” he added.