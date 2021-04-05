Artists recreate Kodava landscape on canvas

Artists from various parts of the state recreated the scenic beauty of Kodagu, on canvas, during a three-day art camp held in Madikeri.

Inspired by nature, the artists drew the paintings in watercolour, which was the speciality of the camp.

The camp was jointly organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy.

S Madhusudan from Chamarajanagar, who painted artworks on Mangerira Muttanna Circle and on Kodava woman, said that the first sight of Mangerira Circle caught his attention when he was travelling in a bus to the venue of the camp.

The scene inspired him so much that he wanted to recreate it on canvas. Also, he painted the picture of a woman sporting the traditional Kodava attire.

Santosh Mala, an artist from Udupi, painted the scenic beauty of Raja Seat, surrounded by mist. Nature of Kodagu provides the best subject for the artworks, he said.

Priyadarshini Shahapura from Bagalkot said the visit to the art camp was her first visit to Kodagu and as an artist, she is in awe of the beauty of Kodagu.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, member and Bharatanatya artiste Nagalakshmi Rao said that the Covid-19 lockdown had hit the artists hard. Many of them had lost hope and inspiration.

In order to encourage them to create artworks again, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, in association with Lalitha Kala Academy conducted an art camp, she said.

“The beautiful artworks created by the artists will inspire more artists to come to Kodagu in future and create more artworks,” she added.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kodagu, honourary secretary Balaji Kashyap said that the art camp organised after many years in Kodagu has been a huge success.

Artists were ferried to different locations in Madikeri so that they can create artworks based on the scenic beauty.

Traditional dance

Artistes from Muttunadu Abhimani Okkoota and Pommakkada Okkoota, won the hearts of many, during the 81st show of the cultural programme organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Project Coorg and Infosys Foundation at Yashaswi camp of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Kaloor.

The programme was organised with an aim to provide encouragement to the folklore artists and towards the conservation of local art forms.

The artistes performed ‘Ummattat’, ‘Kattiyat’ and ‘Valagattat’. ‘Talipat’ and Kodava songs also received appreciation from the art enthusiasts.