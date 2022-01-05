As doubts linger, Paryaya celebrations pick up pace

Amidst uncertainty, Krishnapura Mutt’s preparations for Paryaya celebrations has gone uninterrupted.

The Mutt is being decked up with lighting, and the painting for the Udupi Temple complex is nearing completion. Sri Vidyasagara Theertha of Palimaru Mutt, who will be ascending the Paryaya Peeta, is at Danda Theertha in Kaup, as his ‘Pura Pravesha’ (entry to Udupi) is being planned on January 10. Before arriving at Danda Theertha in Kaup, the seer had completed a holy pilgrimage.

The stretch from Jodukatte to Sri Krishna Mutt is witnessing repair works. The decorations include the construction of welcome arches across the stretch through which both the Pura Pravesha and the Paryaya procession will pass. Across the street, the walls of the buildings are getting a fresh coat of paint. The stormwater drains in the adjacent area have been cleaned.

Car Street is crowded with vendors selling flowers to fruits and decorative items.

Across the street, religious artefacts are for sale. The temple town is also experiencing a surge in devotees who are flocking to the temple in huge numbers. The temple administration’s two-year rotation began 251 years ago. The ritual has completed 31 ‘Chakras’ (cycles) and is on the 32nd cycle. The cycle begins with the Palimaru Mutt, then Admaru Mutt, and finally ends with the eighth Mutt, the Krishnapura Mutt.

This is the fourth Paryaya for Sri Vidyasagara Theertha of Palimaru Mutt. The pre-Paryaya rituals have already been completed by the seer. The fourth and final preliminary ritual before the Paryaya festival, “Bhattha Muhurtham” was held recently. The other three muhurthams are “Bale Muhurtham,” “Akki Muhurtham,” and “Kattige Muhurtham.”

The Mutt officials had travelled to Bengaluru to meet the chief minister and discuss the possibility of conducting the Paryaya. The seers reportedly had agreed with the government’s stand and agreed to conduct the Paryaya rituals in accordance with the government’s Covid-19 protocol.