Ashoka dares Cong to discuss hijab row in Assembly

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday dared Congress to discuss the hijab controversy during the Assembly and Council sessions.

Ashoka told reporters that Congress leaders had opted to remain silent on the issue.

He alleged that Congress had failed to discharge its duties as the opposition.

It often stages walkouts, avoids healthy debates and is ignorant about its responsibility of being critical against the government, he added.

The party avoids discussions on the hijab as it is in a confused state of mind. The other major problem with Congress is its disgruntled leaders, who are fighting against each other, he said.

The differences between KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah is widening day by day, he added.

Shivakumar is too ambitious as was evident during the Padyatra. Differences of opinion between the two leaders had become a hot topic. Congress has failed to win the voters confidence with its newly invented soft Hindutva act, he said and added that the party is in distress.

Defending the government's stand on the hijab controversy, the minister said that BJP had placed the nation's interests as the top priority.

"Next comes religion. Education is also important and the government is supported by the Maulvis who too are of the opinion that education should be given priority," said Ashoka.

The minister questioned whether it was possible for only six girls to make hijab an international issue without the support of external forces.

He alleged that ISI links seemed to have played a major role in the hijab issue.

He urged the agitating students to concentrate on education.