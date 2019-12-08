Ashoka predicts loss for JD(S), Congress

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said BJP was confident of winning more than the required number of seats in the byelections.

The minister predicted that BJP would win 14 to 15 seats.

“After the byelection results, Congress’ move will be ‘Congress Nadige Shoonyada Kadege’ (Congress Walk Towards Zero),” he ridiculed. JD(S) will exit from the state and predicted that former chief minister Siddaramaiah would lose the post of opposition leader.

The public was fed up with the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government, which had practiced only corruption and nepotism. The four months of Yeediyurappa rule in state has proved to be a blessing for the public. “The government tackled flood situation successfully,” he claimed.

He said Belagavi would remain as an integral part of Karnataka. Shiv Sena is unnecessarily getting into trouble in its attempt to gain political mileage at national-level by claiming Belagavi. He said private and public firms should give priority to Kannadigas while filling up vacant posts.