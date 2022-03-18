ASI succumbs to injuries after accident

Sadashiva (58), serving as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Traffic East Police Station, succumbed to injuries he sustained in an accident.

Sadashiva after joining police services in 1993 was appointed as a constable in Padubidri police station.

He served in different police stations including as head constable in Forest Squad.

Since 2019 Sadashiva was serving as ASI in the East Traffic Police Station.

A ceremonial guard of honour was held for Sadashiva at CAR premises on Friday evening.