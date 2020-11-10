Assault: Hindu outfits warn of protests

Members of pro-Hindu outfits have warned of staging protests if the miscreants who assaulted two persons on Makki Shasthavu temple road in Bethu village are not arrested by the police.

Gathering in front of Napoklu police station on Monday, the members urged the police personnel to initiate action against the accused.

They warned the police that if no action is taken, a huge protest will be staged in Napoklu town on Thursday.

On Sunday, a group of youth had assaulted Manavattira Jagadish and Devakki from Nelaji village by waylaying the vehicle they were travelling in.

The gang had also posed a life threat to the duo. A complaint in this connection was submitted by the victims, at Napoklu police station.

Alleging that innocent people are targeted by people with vested interests, the members said that the lives of Hindus are at stake. The act by the miscreants should be condemned.

Such acts should not recur. By initiating stringent action against the accused, the police department should maintain its credibility, they said.

Shivachaliyanda Ambi Cariappa, Ketolira Harish Poovaiah, B M Prateepa, Kangada Jalipoovappa, Kelettira Sabu Nanaiah, Shivachaliyanda Jagadish, Ketolira Dolly Acchappa, Kelettira Deepu Devaiah Kunchettira Sudhi, Manavattira Jagadish, Padiyammada Manu Mahesh, Baleyada Shiva and others were present.