Assault on minor: Case booked against 10 people

Assault on minor: Case booked against 10 people

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 06 2021, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 20:06 ist

Subrahmanya Police have booked a case against 10 persons on the charges of allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old minor, by falsely accusing him of stealing areca nuts.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the cases have been booked against Jeevan, Varshith, Sachin, Mokshith, Sanath, Murali, M P Dinesh, Eshwar, Chandra, and Chethan.

The accused had allegedly assaulted the minor while he was carrying 20 to 25 kg of areca nuts for selling. They accused him of stealing areca nuts from the plantation of Eshwar.

In fact, the victim was seen pleading and stating that he had not stolen any areca nuts and it was from his plantation, in a video that went viral.

The accused had even torn the shirt worn by the victim. Later, they had even issued a threat to him asking him not to file a police complaint.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Areca nuts
Minor assaulted

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes

Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Why humans are getting taller

Why humans are getting taller

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

 