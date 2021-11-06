Assault on minor: Case booked against 10 people

Subrahmanya Police have booked a case against 10 persons on the charges of allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old minor, by falsely accusing him of stealing areca nuts.
According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the cases have been booked against Jeevan, Varshith, Sachin, Mokshith, Sanath, Murali, M P Dinesh, Eshwar, Chandra, and Chethan.
The accused had allegedly assaulted the minor while he was carrying 20 to 25 kg of areca nuts for selling. They accused him of stealing areca nuts from the plantation of Eshwar.
In fact, the victim was seen pleading and stating that he had not stolen any areca nuts and it was from his plantation, in a video that went viral.
The accused had even torn the shirt worn by the victim. Later, they had even issued a threat to him asking him not to file a police complaint.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address
Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes
Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?
Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks
Why humans are getting taller
In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India
'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC
To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores
Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing
UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26