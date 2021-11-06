Assault on minor: Case booked against 10 people

Subrahmanya Police have booked a case against 10 persons on the charges of allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old minor, by falsely accusing him of stealing areca nuts.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the cases have been booked against Jeevan, Varshith, Sachin, Mokshith, Sanath, Murali, M P Dinesh, Eshwar, Chandra, and Chethan.

The accused had allegedly assaulted the minor while he was carrying 20 to 25 kg of areca nuts for selling. They accused him of stealing areca nuts from the plantation of Eshwar.

In fact, the victim was seen pleading and stating that he had not stolen any areca nuts and it was from his plantation, in a video that went viral.

The accused had even torn the shirt worn by the victim. Later, they had even issued a threat to him asking him not to file a police complaint.