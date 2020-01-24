Assault on police constable , accused remanded in judicial custody

The District and Sessions Court has remanded a person accused of assaulting a police constable, who was on duty, in judicial custody.

Vighnesh, the accused, has surrendered before the court. During new year celebrations in Ondane Vibhaga, two youth groups had clashed. When Abhilash, a police constable intervened to stop the quarrel, some youth had attacked him.

Later, police managed to arrest two of the accused in connection with the case. Vighnesh, who was absconding so far, produced himself before the court. The court remanded Vighnesh in judicial custody till February 5. Cases have been registered under sections 307 and 149 of IPC.