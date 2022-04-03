Assault on woman: 3 including Asif Apatbandhava arrested

The police in Mangaluru arrested three persons including social activist Asif Apatbandhava on charges of allegedly assaulting a woman at Maimuna Foundation Ashrama in Mulki.

The injured victim is Vanaja from Shivamogga who has been residing in Mangaluru for the last 20 years and the arrested are Mohammed Asif who is popularly called Asif Apatbandhava, who runs Maimuna Foundation, Shivam alias Shivalinga, a resident of Pumpwell and Mohammed Aftab, a partner of Maimuna Foundation in Mulki, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The incident had occurred on March 30 at Maimuna Foundation Ashrama in Mulki.

In a complaint, Vanaja said that she was working as a home nurse and also as an assistant in a mall in Mangaluru. Following the pandemic, she lost her job and had approached Shivam for help. Shivam, in turn, asked Asif to help her, who in turn was taken to Maimuna Foundation Ashrama. She had been staying there for the past year.

The woman claimed that the foundation warden-cum-manager Shashidhar was accused of misappropriation in grocery distribution and in this connection, Asif and Shivam forced her to give statements. When she refused, Shivam allegedly assaulted her with a chair and a hand, resulting in a fracture to her hand. She also suffered from other injuries. After the incident, she was taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. However, they had allegedly threatened her not to reveal the truth. She was told that the cause of the injury was due to a fall from steps.

After her treatment at the hospital, she was kept in confinement in a room at the foundation’s office. She was asked not to step out of the room and reveal anything to anyone about the incident. However, she requested another employee, who is an ambulance driver, to open the door of the room and the police personnel from Mangaluru North Station, Women’s Police Station and CCB who were tipped off about the incident rescued her and admitted her to a hospital, said the police commissioner.

Based on a complaint, the Women’s Police Station personnel have booked cases against three persons under various sections of the IPC.