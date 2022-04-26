Assault, stripping of tribal woman: 3 get interim bail

The court in Belthangady has granted interim bail to three women who were arrested on the charges of stripping and assaulting a woman from a tribal community at Guripalla village in Ujire.

The arrested are Suguna, Kusuma and Lalitha. The police had booked cases against nine persons in connection with the incident that had occurred on April 21.

According to police, the suspects named in the complaint had created a commotion after revenue officials had reached the village to survey government land following an application submitted by the victim-woman under section 94C of the Land Revenue Act.

They forced surveyors to abandon work and assaulted the applicant’s elder sister. When the victim rushed to her rescue, the gang tore her clothes and also made a video of the incident, added the police.