Assistant Commissioner prevented from taking charge in Mangaluru

Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak who succeeded in getting a stay on his transfer from Karnataka Appellate Tribunal (KAT) was prevented from taking charge on Thursday.

His successor refused to hand over charge to Nayak claiming that he had not received the KAT’s order staying the transfer orders.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sindhu P Rupesh defended the decision of Nayak’s successor in not handing over the charge and said Nayak should obtain another order from KAT to take over charge as Mangaluru assistant commissioner.

DC also promised to convene a Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meeting to discuss on increase in bus fares among others. DC also stressed that the fair price shops should distribute the quota of food grains to ration card holds in the first week and not during the end of the month.

“Due to a resource crunch, no decision was taken on organising the government-sponsored Kambala at Dr Shivaram Karanth Piliukula Nisargadhama,” she informed while responding to a query.