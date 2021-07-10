Association warns of legal action for posing hindrance to tourism

Assn warns of legal action for posing hindrance to tour

DHNS
Madikeri,
  Jul 10 2021
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 22:50 ist

While welcoming the unlock guidelines that allowed tourism activities, the Welfare Association of Kodava Enterprises has condemned those who have been opposing it. 

Association district president Kundyolanda Dinesh Cariappa, office-bearers Kukkera Jaya Chinnappam Cheyyanda Santha and others have urged the district administration to initiate legal action against those who pose a hindrance to tourism activities.

Dinesh Cariappa said that a majority of the people in the district are dependent on tourism for livelihood.

The lockdown in the last three months had affected the tourism sector and people from all categories have incurred a huge loss, he added.

A few people have been opposing tourism and are creating wrong information for the government. A few have been posting on social media to pose a hindrance to the tourism activities, he said and warned of legal action against those who have been posing a hindrance to tourism activities in the district.

He said a few miscreants are tarnishing the image of the district.

Expected tourists had not visited tourist spots in Kodagu for the last two years following Covid-19. The association has been working towards the welfare of those who have been dependent on tourism for livelihood, he added.

