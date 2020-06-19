Asst prof develops ‘theertha dispenser’ for temples

Ever since the emergence of Covid-19, the lives of billions of people around the world have been affected in one way or another.

Due to the pandemic, requirements and expectations have changed in every domain. Santhosh serving as an assistant professor in the Department of Information Science and Engineering, NMAMIT, Nitte, had developed an innovative 'touchless theertha dispenser’ for temples.

This innovative device was inaugurated at the Mahaganapathi Temple of Nitte campus by NMAMIT principal Dr Niranjan Chiplunkar.

The touchless theertha dispenser provides the advantages of social distancing.

“One needs to just place a cupped hand near the dispenser output and the device will automatically sense the palm and dispense theertha. Easy installation, easy refill, low maintenance cost and low power consumption are its added advantages,” Santhosh added.

A video clip on the working of the dispenser had also gone viral on social media.