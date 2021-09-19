Atal Tinkering Lab inaugurated at COPS

Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), a flagship initiative of the Atal Innovation Mission of the Government of India, to cultivate an innovative mindset among high school students, was inaugurated at Coorg Public School (COPS) in Kodagu.

The lab was inaugurated by Kodagu Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra. Speaking on the occasion, she said that science should be logical and analytical learning and what is important is applying it in our daily lives.

Thimmaiah, the president of the school trust, said that the day marked a profound change in education.

ATL has provided scope for practical learning and has bridged the gap between theoretical and practical learning, he said.

"The ATL is a workspace that enables young minds to shape ideas through hands-on-do it yourself mode; providing them opportunities to work with tools and equipment to understand concepts in STEM fields -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics and preparing for competitions at all levels," he added.

Taluk nodal officer and principal of Government PU College, Virajpet, N K Jyothi was the guest of honour.