Athletic Championship: Two meet records set on Day 2

Athletic Championship: Two meet records set on Day 2

DHNS
DHNS, Moodbidri,
  • Jan 05 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 23:18 ist
Shashikanth from Bangalore University celebrates his victory in the 100m race (10.47 seconds) on the second day of the 81st All India Inter-University Athletic Championship 2022 being organised at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri on Wednesday. DH Photo/Irshad Mahammad

Two new meet records were created on the second day of the 81st All India Inter-University Athletic Championship 2022 being organised at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri on Wednesday. 

Finals for seven events were held on Wednesday, in which two meet records
were created and three athletes bettered the previous records.

Akshdeep Singh of Punjabi University, Patiala, created a new record in the 20 km race walk clocking 1:26:09.08 sec. breaking the previous record (1:26:39.78) of Juned K T of Mangalore University, set in 2020.

In the same event, Paramjeet Singh and Hardeep of Mangalore University bettered the record clocking 1:26:39.15 and 1:27:13.89 respectively.

Harendra Kumar of Guru Nanak Dev University created a new record clocking 3:43.97 in the 1,500-meter race.

Prince of Kurukshetra University and Parvez Khan of Mangalore University bettered the records clocking 3:47.74 and 3:48.39 respectively. 

So far, three new meet records have been set. Adesh Yadav of Mangalore University had set an NMR on the first day of the meet in the 10,000-meter race clocking 29:15.46.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

81st All India Inter-University Athletic Championship
Moodbidri
Day 2

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 