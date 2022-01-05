Athletic Championship: Two meet records set on Day 2

Two new meet records were created on the second day of the 81st All India Inter-University Athletic Championship 2022 being organised at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri on Wednesday.

Finals for seven events were held on Wednesday, in which two meet records

were created and three athletes bettered the previous records.

Akshdeep Singh of Punjabi University, Patiala, created a new record in the 20 km race walk clocking 1:26:09.08 sec. breaking the previous record (1:26:39.78) of Juned K T of Mangalore University, set in 2020.

In the same event, Paramjeet Singh and Hardeep of Mangalore University bettered the record clocking 1:26:39.15 and 1:27:13.89 respectively.

Harendra Kumar of Guru Nanak Dev University created a new record clocking 3:43.97 in the 1,500-meter race.

Prince of Kurukshetra University and Parvez Khan of Mangalore University bettered the records clocking 3:47.74 and 3:48.39 respectively.

So far, three new meet records have been set. Adesh Yadav of Mangalore University had set an NMR on the first day of the meet in the 10,000-meter race clocking 29:15.46.