Attempt to murder: Two rowdy sheeters arrested

Two rowdy sheeters who allegedly assaulted employees of a chicken stall and later unleashed fear by brandishing knives at Valencia Junction were arrested by Mangaluru South Police.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said the arrested youth were identified as rowdy-sheeters Preetham Poojary (27) of Jalligudde and Dheeraj Kumar alias Dhiru (25) of Alape Ganadabettu.

The employees of a chicken stall had questioned Preetham and Dheeraj for allegedly assaulting a youth outside the chicken stall.

Enraged over it, the duo assaulted chicken stall personnel Sunil Mardi, Anantha and Jeevan using stones and helmets. When the duo attempted to stab them, the locals overpowered them. In a fit of rage, the duo brandished knives and unleashed fear in the area, said the commissioner.

On being tipped about the incident, police rushed to the spot and arrested the duo with the help of locals.

The police seized two knives, stones and helmets from the accused youth. A medical examination confirmed that they were under the influence of alcohol. Further, Preetham tested positive for smoking ganja.

The commissioner said that there are as many as eight cases including two dacoities, murder attempt and assault cases registered against Dheeraj in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations.

There are 10 cases including dacoity, murder attempt, substance abuse registered against Preetham in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru North and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations. Further investigation is in progress, stated sources.