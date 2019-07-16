Attempt to rescue minority community prisoners

Karnataka State Minorities Commission (KSMC) has initiated discussions to help undertrials who languish in jail without money to furnish surety in spite of obtaining bail.

“We are not going to help the professionals involved in heinous crimes,” Commission chairman G A Bawa clarified, while responding to reporters at Circuit house on Tuesday.

Bawa said, after being made chairman of the commission a month ago, he had visited the central jail in Bengaluru and found that 30% to 35% of undertrials were from minority communities.

Bawa said that, on realising the problem of such undertrials – many of whom were first-time offenders – he had initiated discussions with advocates on bailing them out. “I instructed prison officials to submit data on such undertrials,” he informed and added that officials were extending all cooperation.

The former police officer justified the intervention for poor undertrials and declared that such help is also part of a needed reformation for undertrials.

“These first-time offenders, while languishing in the jail, transform into bigger gangsters or terrorists,” he said and added that he would seek the help of NGOs to carry out similar intervention to undertrials from other communities.

‘Indebted’

Bawa, during his visit to the city, inspected hostels, residential schools and the arrangements made for the pilgrims travelling to Mecca.

He recollected how a Christian priest at Philomena’s College in Puttur had supported his education and another benefactor from the Jain community had provided him a place to stay and pursue education.

“Thus, as chairman of Minorities Commission, I have got an opportunity to serve the minorities,” he declared.