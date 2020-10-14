Auto driver returns bag with Rs 50,000

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Oct 14 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 23:45 ist
Autorickshaw driver Jaya Shetty returns the bag with an amount of Rs 50,000 to its rightful owner in Katpadi, Udupi district, on Wednesday.

An honest autorickshaw driver, Jaya Shetty, came in for praise after he returned a bag with an amount of Rs 50,000 to its owner on Wednesday.

A woman had gotten into Jaya Shetty’s autorickshaw in Kurkali and had alighted at Katpady market.

Shetty, after dropping the passenger, had returned to the autorickshaw stand near Karthik estate in Udupi.

While waiting for passengers, he saw the plastic bag with an amount of Rs 50,000 left behind by the woman passenger. 

Without wasting a moment, he turned his vehicle towards Katpady bus stand. He succeeded in tracking down the passenger and returned the money to the woman who was overjoyed as she had lost all hope of getting back her money.

