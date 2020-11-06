Auto overturns, 12 labourers suffer injuries

Auto overturns, 12 labourers suffer injuries

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Nov 06 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 23:24 ist

Twelve labourers suffered injuries when the goods auto in which they were travelling in overturned at Banavara Alooru Road in Somwarpet. 

Labourers Manjula, Rajegowda and Sahana have suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to Madikeri district hospital, while Darshan, Vijay, Philomena, Raju, Naveenkumar, Premkumari, Swami, Darshan and Geetha have suffered minor injuries.

The goods auto belongs to Anil and was heading towards Teragalale. Speeding and negligent driving are said to have led to the incident. 

