Auto overturns, 12 labourers suffer injuries

Twelve labourers suffered injuries when the goods auto in which they were travelling in overturned at Banavara Alooru Road in Somwarpet.

Labourers Manjula, Rajegowda and Sahana have suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to Madikeri district hospital, while Darshan, Vijay, Philomena, Raju, Naveenkumar, Premkumari, Swami, Darshan and Geetha have suffered minor injuries.

The goods auto belongs to Anil and was heading towards Teragalale. Speeding and negligent driving are said to have led to the incident.