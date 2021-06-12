Auto Sati’s demise creates a void in Napoklu

“My father was driving an autorickshaw for 25 years. He succumbed to Covid-19 recently and now, my mother too, is infected,” said Seema, of Napoklu.

She turned emotional, remembering her father Areyada Satish Subbaiah, an autorickshaw driver in Napoklu town, who was popularly known as ‘Auto Sati’.

After working for several years in Bengaluru, he came to Napoklu and started to earn a living by driving an autorickshaw.

Many people in Napoklu are familiar with him as he was one among the very few auto drivers in the town to be present in the auto stand in the early morning.

Seema said her father would leave home at 4 am and return by 6.30 pm. He would normally ferry the passengers who arrive at the bus stand during the early morning and rush the autorickshaw whenever somebody called him during emergencies.

Satish’s wife Susheela, who also tested positive for Covid-19, has been availing treatment in the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri.

After one week of treatment, she is now recovering, said Seema.

A pall of gloom has descended in Napoklu town after people heard the news of Auto Sati’s demise. His colleagues were tearful and the public remembered him.