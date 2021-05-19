Autorickshaw drivers advised to undergo Covid-19 tests

A meeting of the Covid-19 task force committee of Srimangala Gram Panchayat was convened by Gram Panchayat president Ajjamada Jaya, on Tuesday.

The task force committee asked the autorickshaw drivers to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

A screen guard should be used in vehicles and only one patient should be ferried at a time. Autorickshaws can be operated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 am to 10 am, resolved the committee.

The committee also directed the vendors in the town to undergo Covid-19 tests.

People with symptoms should remain in home quarantine or get admitted to Covid Care Centres, said the Primary Health Centre medical officer.

GP vice president Kalpana Thimayya and PDO Satish V S were present.