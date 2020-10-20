Awareness on wheels about drug menace

A private city bus has been doing its bit on creating awareness about drug menace with huge paintings on messages against drug abuse.
'Drug will be your doom', 'say no to drugs' and `Life does not rewind' are some of the hard hitting messages on route number 27 Ganesh Prasad bus plying from State Back to Mangaladevi temple and back. The bus owner hopes to reach out to the student community with such messages.
DK Bus Operators Association (DKBOA) President Dilraj Alva said the private city buses had been spreading social messages since the beginning. He recollected that in the past Tulu language campaign, Swaccha Bharath Abhiyan, awareness to save water and other social relevant messages were spread through buses.
