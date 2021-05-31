Ayush doctors to protest discrimination in pay

Alleging discrimination in salary and allowances paid for the doctors serving in the Ayush department, the Ayush doctors will stage a protest wearing a black badge from June 1.

Demanding the fulfilment of demands, Kodagu district Ayush department medical officer Dr M B Srinivas and State Government Ayush Doctors’ Association Kodagu unit president Dr G Shailaja submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

The doctors serving in the health and family welfare department are given a special allowance. The same allowance and wages should be extended to Ayush doctors, they said.

The cabinet had approved the extension of allowance to Ayush doctors. However, no special allowance has been paid to Ayush doctors so far, they alleged.

The Ayush doctors said that they have been entrusted with various responsibilities in containing the Covid-19 pandemic. All the Ayush doctors have discharged their duties effectively so far. Ayush doctors have been serving in Covid Care Centres and testing centres as well.

The government is engaged in a discriminatory policy while treating allopathic and Ayush doctors, they alleged.

Dr Srinivas and Dr Shailaja said that the doctors will wear a black badge while serving from June 1.

On June 7, Ayush doctors will stay away from all Covid-related works and will discharge their duties in Ayush clinics and hospitals only.