Ayushman Bharat scheme has failed miserably: Khader

Mangaluru MLA and former health minister U T Khader said the Ayushman Bharat scheme, introduced by the BJP government, has failed miserably and has not benefited those in need of medical care.

He told reporters at Patrika Bhavan that many are clueless about the scheme. No one is aware on whether Ayushman Bharat Scheme covers only Covid-19 affected patients or even those with other ailments.

Confusion prevails due to lack of guidelines in accessing the Ayushman Bharath scheme, he charged.

Khader also felt that the change of nodal officer had also added to confusions and hardships faced by the public. The government also turned a blind eye to the plight of the poor.

Khader said in order to overcome the problem, the government should set up a toll-free helpline number either at deputy commissioner’s office or district in-charge minister’s office.

“While the government keeps track of the expenses incurred under the scheme, why cannot the government keep track of the people affected by the scheme?” he wondered.

Former MLA Abhayachandra Jain criticised the present health minister for not being proactive when people were suffering from all kinds of problems including Covid-19.

He also urged the government to stop hospitals from exploiting patients.

In many cases, people have come to me for financial help, he recollected.