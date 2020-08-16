B Ahmed Mohiudeen passes away

B Ahmed Mohiudeen, an educationist and entrepreneur, founder of B A Group, Thumbay, passed away in a private hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday. He was 89.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter. He started his business through timber and later diversified into various fields.

He was also a philanthropist and had served as the president of mosques in the past.

His mortal remains were buried at a mosque in Thumbay.

Former ministers Oscar Fernandes, B Janardhan Poojary, M Veerappa Moily, B Ramanath Rai and others have condoled his death.