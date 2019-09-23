Baba Ramdev’s Yoga camp in Udupi in Dec

Patanjali Yoga Samithi, Haridwar, will organise at Sri Krishna Mutt’s parking area from December 3 to 7.

Samithi’s state convener Bhawar Lal Arya told media persons here that Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev will be present on all five days to guide the participants about the Asanas from 5 am to 7 am. About 30,000 people are expected to take part in the camp. As a prelude to this mega event, 101 Yoga camps will be held across the district, he added.

Paryaya seer Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha will felicitate Baba Ramdev. The Yoga camp is free for all and is being organised to make people health conscious. The participants neither have to register their names nor they have to bring Yoga mats. By arriving at the venue on time and show a willingness to perform Asanas will make them a part of this Yoga camp, he said.

Arya said a Yoga camp is held annually in a state every year. This year, the Samithi has selected Udupi for the camp. About 100 trained assistants of Baba Ramdev will assist the participants to perform the Asanas. Baba Ramdev will speak about Pranayama, Surya Namaskara and good lifestyle to make people health conscious,

he added.

He said a one-day yoga camp was organised at MGM Ground in Udupi in 2011 and this time, the Yoga camp will be held for five days to provide a deeper understanding of the Asanas and Pranayama practices to the people, he said.