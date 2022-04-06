Babu Jagjivan Ram remembered

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma M Rao said that Babu Jagjivan Ram had championed the equality and dignity of the lower classes in society.

While addressing a gathering during Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations at ZP Hall on Tuesday, he said that the former deputy prime minister had launched his campaign against inequality as a young boy.

He had discharged his responsibilities effectively in different ministerial portfolios. He was a voracious reader and the only way to show him respect is to walk in his shoes, said the deputy commissioner.

Kundapur based Dr BB Hegde First Grade College Principal Chetan Shetty Kuwadi said Babu Jagjivan Ram should be respected in the same way as Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar.

He raised his voice on behalf of the labour class and the downtrodden. He introduced many programmes to support farmers and soldiers. He was affectionately known as Babuji, he added.

In Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that Babu Jagjivan Ram was responsible for the green revolution in the country. His preaching is relevant even today.

He was addressing a gathering during the birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram organised at Netravathy Hall on Tuesday.

He had shown that a man can attain success only through education, said the deputy commissioner.

He also urged people to read about Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Fisheries College Dean Dr Shivakumar Magada delivered a talk.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, DK ZP CEO Dr Kumar and others were present.