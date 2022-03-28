Badminton tourney on April 16, 17

The second coastal badminton tournament will be held on April 16 and 17 at Perfect Pass Courts in Mangaluru.
The elite tournament is open for all players from the coastal areas, starting from the age of 13 years till the veterans above 55 years of age, both for men and women.
The competition will be held for singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
Interested players have to confirm their entries to Ganesh Kamath (WhatsApp 8884409014) or to Denzil Fernandes (WhatsApp 8095810030) by the end of March 30.
Players from Mangaluru, Udupi, Puttur, Moodbidri, Karkala, Ullal and other coastal areas are eligible to take part.
