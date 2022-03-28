Badminton tourney on April 16, 17

Badminton tourney on April 16, 17

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 28 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 23:29 ist

The second coastal badminton tournament will be held on April 16 and 17 at Perfect Pass Courts in Mangaluru.

The elite tournament is open for all players from the coastal areas, starting from the age of 13 years till the veterans above 55 years of age, both for men and women.

The competition will be held for singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Interested players have to confirm their entries to Ganesh Kamath (WhatsApp 8884409014) or to Denzil Fernandes (WhatsApp 8095810030) by the end of March 30.

Players from Mangaluru, Udupi, Puttur, Moodbidri, Karkala, Ullal and other coastal areas are eligible to take part. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

coastal badminton tournament
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 