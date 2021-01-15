Badminton training camp from March 15

Taluk Badminton Association will start shuttle badminton training camp at the indoor stadium at Tangali in Bittangala from March 15.
Association president Chendrimada Madhu Ganapathi said that the association has more than 50 members.
Though the work on the indoor stadium at Virajpet was taken up in 2011, the work has not been completed. The association has urged the deputy commissioner and Town Panchayat chief officer to accelerate the work for the benefit of sportspersons, he added.
