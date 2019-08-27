Bahrain Konkans give Rs 1L for midday meal

Bahrain Konkans, an organisation of like-minded people of coastal Karnataka origin residing in Bahrain, recently contributed Rs 1 lakh for the midday meal scheme of Pompei College Aikala.

At a function at the college auditorium, Bahrain Konkans representatives Vincent Sequeira and Shabita Melvin Rodrigues handed over the cheque to Principal Prof K Jagadish Holla.

The principal thanked Bahrain Konkans and assured that the amount donated will be utilised with full justice.

Melvin Mendonca called upon the students not to feel disheartened at any stage as that the world was full of opportunities. He also requested them not to forget the society when they progress in life.

Thanking Bahrain Konkans, Rocky G Lobo, superintendent, said, “We find very few people like Bahrain Konkans in society. Helping hands and well wishes are sure to go a long way in helping us continue to serve the poor and the needy”.