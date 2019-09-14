Bail applications of gang-rape accused rejected

The fifth additional district and sessions court judge, on Friday, rejected the bail applications moved by five students accused of being involved in the gang rape of a student from a private college.

The bail applications were moved by 2nd year undergraduate students Gurunandan from Ganadamoole, Prajwal from Perne, Kishen from Kadambu, Sunil from Aryapu Piligunda, and Prakhyath from Barimaru Balya.

Court Judge Rudolf Pereira upheld the arguments of public prosecutor Krishnaveni and rejected the applications.