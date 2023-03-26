Bajrang Dal members try to disrupt holi party in M'luru

Bajrang Dal activists try to disrupt holi party in Mangaluru

Non-cognizable case has been filed by the police, said the Commissioner of Police

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 26 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 15:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Mangaluru City police have picked up six persons after they allegedly tried to create a nuisance and disrupt holi party on Sunday.

It is said that activists belonging to Bajrang Dal allegedly damaged a few posters of 'Rang De Barsa-2023- season 6', a holi festival held at Maroli. The quick intervention by the police brought the situation under control, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

“As a preventive measure, six have been picked up. The police are taking up the case,” he said.

The police are yet to receive any complaint on the damage to property at the venue. The police will investigate their motive behind creating nuisance.

Non-cognizable case has been filed by the police, said the Commissioner of Police.

Mangaluru
Bajrang Dal
Karnataka
Crime

