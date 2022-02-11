Bajrang Dal opposes Valentine's Day celebrations

Bajrang Dal has opposed Valentine's Day celebrations and has urged all the business establishments in the city not to support the celebrations.
A press release from Bajrang Dal district convener Puneeth Attavar said that India has a unique culture. Western culture has been attacking the Indian culture and thereby has been attracting the younger generation towards it.
Bajrang Dal opposes love jihad, drug jihad, sex jihad and illegal activities in the name of Valentine's Day, he added.
"Observing lovers day is not correct in Indian tradition," he said.
