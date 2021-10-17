Balamuri fair begins from Monday

Preparations are in full swing for the Cauvery fair in Balamuri, which will begin on Monday.

The fair starts from the very next day of Talacauvery Theerthodbhava every year.

A special puja will be held in Kanneshwara and Agastyeshwara temples on the occasion.

Villagers cleaned the riverbanks on Sunday.

Taking a holy dip and carrying out the 'Pinda Pradana’ ritual in River Cauvery in Balamuri are considered to be auspicious during this time.

It is believed that Sage Agastya has consecrated the ‘Shivalinga’ on the banks of the River Cauvery in Balamuri.

Agastyeshwara Temple Management Board chairman Kongiranda Sadhu Tammaiah said that the temple requires renovation at the earliest.

There is a need for steps at the Pinda Pradana platform, he said and added that there has been no mass meals for devotees from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kanvamunishwara Temple on the other bank of River Cauvery in Balamuri is being renovated with the contributions made by the villagers.

Kanvamunishwara Temple Management Board chairman Neravanda Jimmy Uttappa said that various facilities are being made for the devotees arriving for the temple fair.

Satyanarayana puja and Mahapuja will be held in the afternoon, followed by the distribution of prasadam, he added.