Balavana award for Jayanth Kaikini

Dr Shivarama Karanth Balavana Award will be presented to Kannada poet and story writer Jayanth Kaikini.

The decision to present the award to Kaikini was finalised at a preparatory meeting on Dr Shivarama Karanath birth anniversary celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh presided over the programme. Karanth’s birth anniversary will be observed on October 10.

District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary will inaugurate the programme and MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor will preside over it. A seminar and cultural programmes will be held on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner H K Krishnamurthy said.

He said that a gym will be opened at Balavana. Karanth’s house at Balavana was renovated at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. A sum of Rs 1 crore has been received for the comprehensive development of Balavana. The work has been entrusted to INTACH, Bengaluru, he added.