Ballamavati GP gets Panchayat Ratna award

Colourful flower and fruit-bearing plants, slides and swings on the premises of the anganwadi centre in Nelaji village beckon tiny toddlers.

The park in front of the beautified anganwadi building has been developed by Ballamavati Gram Panchayat.

The panchayat which has made a remarkable achievement in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has been conferred with Panchayat Ratna award by the government. The award was presented on Panchayat Raj Day held recently.

The panchayat has developed the anganwadi park at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. The objective behind creating the park is to instil a love for nature, in the young hearts.

The park will also be utilised by the senior citizens in the village, as a recreational space.

The Farmers' Recreation Club has joined hands with the panchayat in developing the premises of anganwadi and has contributed the playground equipment while the women's self-help groups have worked towards beautifying the park.

Ballamavati Gram Panchayat development officer Sridhar said that a park is also being developed on the premises of the Government Primary School in Doddapulikotu village, by the Gram Panchayat.

The projects have been gathering lots of appreciation from the people, he said.

Gram Panchayat president Manavattira Kushalappa said that children from Nelaji Gram Panchayat limits come to the anganwadi.

The park will complement the activities of children, he said and thanked the Farmers' Recreation Club for extending help.