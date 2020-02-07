Balugodu protesters allege hooliganism by officials

Condemning the move by the officials who have lodged criminal cases against the protesters holding dharna, demanding sites in Balugodu in Virajpet, Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti convener Nirvanappa accused that the officials have harassed the homeless tribals and Dalits.

Addressing mediapersons in Madikeri on Friday, he urged to initiate action against the officials who have cleared the huts constructed by the protesters on the government site in Balugodu, where the siteless people had been staging dharna from a month, demanding sites. “The revenue department officials have behaved like hooligans while clearing the makeshift huts. The officials have manhandled the protestors,” he alleged.

Stating that around 70 homeless families of daily wage labourers, Adivasis and Dalits demand for sites and title deeds in the 37-acre government land, Nirvanappa meanwhile said, “Demanding sites is the right of homeless. But, the officials have assaulted the poor instead of initiating action against those who have encroached 34-acres out of the 37-acre land.

As per Balasubrahmanyam commission report, one lakh acres of land has encroached in Kodagu district. The district administration has turned a blind eye and has been acting as an agent of the influential people, by violating the democratic principles.”

He further urged the government to initiate stern action against the police personnel, Tahsildar and the Revenue Inspector.

Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti state committee convener Monnappa said that the officials did not show any official order while removing the huts on the protest venue. They have harassed the Adivasi people and Dalits, he added.

Member Shobha said that even after submitting applications for sites from the past 10 years, no official had taken care to respond. But, when we built huts, they cleared them in no time.

Activists Ashwini and Harish were present in the press meet.