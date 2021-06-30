'Ban entry of tourists into Kodagu'

'Ban entry of tourists into Kodagu'

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Jun 30 2021, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 19:31 ist

Kodagu district BJP youth morcha vice president Pawan Totambail has urged the district administration to totally ban the entry of tourists from other districts into Kodagu.

He said that if the tourists are allowed into Kodagu, there will be a hike in Covid-19 cases.

"Many officials are not aware of the entry of tourists. Some officials state that the Covid-19 test is compulsory for tourists. Amidst this, the tourists are coming freely to Kodagu," he added.

He further said that many tourists are staying in the homestays and resorts illegally. Legal action should be initiated against the owners of such homestays.

