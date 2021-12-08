'Ban mobile phones in polling booth surroundings'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 08 2021, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 19:37 ist

District Congress working president Titira Dharmaja Uttappa said that the party will submit a memorandum to the deputy commissioner requesting a complete ban on the use of mobile phones in the surroundings of the polling booth during the upcoming MLC elections.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he said that a request will be made to the DC to implement rules to ensure that no publicity is done within a 100-meter distance of the polling booth.

Also, CCTV cameras should be installed in the surroundings of the polling booth. Flying squads should be deployed to ensure free and fair elections, he added.

Leaders T P Ramesh, Munir Ahmed, Sridhar Nayak and Suraj Hosur were present.

MLC elections
ban on mobile phones
polling booth
Titira Dharmaja Uttappa
Kodagu

