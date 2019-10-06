'Ban on bull trawling, light fishing still effective'

The fisheries department has been directed to ensure strict adherence to the rules with respect to bull trawling and light fishing, said Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport and District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

He was speaking to reporters during the inauguration of his office in the city on Sunday.

The minister stated that the ban imposed by the earlier state government on bull trawling and light fishing was still effective.

The associations concerned have requested the government to lift the ban. In the meantime, the country boat owners have complained that the bull trawling is being carried out illegally.

“The government will ensure that the rules are not violated and the deputy commissioner is directed to monitor the fisheries activities. A meeting with the fishermen’s association has been convened in the presence of MLAs of the two districts”, he said.

To another query, the minister said the state government was committed to compensate the flood victims who had lost their houses.

“Compensation will also be provided towards the damaged houses. The beneficiaries have been identified. The government will also assist the plantation owners in removing the silt accumulated on a huge scale in farm lands, houses and other establishments. The condition will be reviewed and a decision will be arrived at soon”, he said.

The minister meanwhile said that he will be available at his office at the DC’s Office Complex in the city on every Monday. Experienced personnel will be at the service of people at the office. State BJP President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurated the office.

On Congress Legislative Party Chairman Siddaramaiah’s remark that the relief fund released by the Central government to the state for flood relief was meager, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the interim relief is provided by the Center as per NDRF guidelines.

“Siddaramaiah should reveal what was the total amount of relief funds released to Karnataka during natural calamities, between a period of 2004 and 2014, during UPA’s tenure?”, Nalin asked.