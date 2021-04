With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kodagu district, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has banned the entry of visitors to tourist spots in Kodagu district till April 20.

The entry of visitors and tourists to Raja Seat, Mandalpatti, Talacauvery, Abbey and Irpu Falls, Rajara Gadduge, Dubare and Cauvery Nisargadhama has been banned.

The deputy commissioner has warned of initiating strict action against violators.