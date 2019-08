The entry of tourists to Mullayyanagiri and Seethalayyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru is prohibited from August 31 to September 3.

A release from Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said that the incessant rain in the last two weeks at Mullayanagiri hilly ranges has resulted in landslides and uprooting of the trees on the road. The work on clearing the landslides and trees has been taken up.