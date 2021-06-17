Ban on movement of heavy vehicles in Kodagu from June 23

The district administration has banned the movement of heavy vehicles in the district, from June 23 till August 16, as a precautionary measure for the monsoon.

The district administration stated that the roads will suffer damages due to the movement of heavy vehicles. This might further lead to landslides and caving in of the roads.

Movement of goods transportation vehicles weighing more than 16,200 kg, multi-axle, bullet tankers, ship-cargo containers, long chassis, sand and timber transportation vehicles are banned.

Relaxation is provided for LPG tankers, fuel transportation vehicles, milk tankers and vehicles used for government works, vehicles bound to schools and colleges and for public transportation.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, in her order, has directed the police personnel to keep vigil at the check posts in Kushalnagar and Sampaje. Mobile patrolling should be carried out as well.