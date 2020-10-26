Ban on procession for Eid Milad in Mangaluru

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has banned mass procession and large gatherings in open places on account of Eid Milad (Eid Milad-un-Nabi) on October 29.

The spiritual discourse during day and night in mohallas has been prohibited in view of the spread of Covid-19.

Prayers should be offered in masjids and dargahs by adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines and maintaining social distance. Wearing a mask is mandatory, he said.

All those who are above 60 years and below 10 years should observe the festival at home. Sanitisers and soaps should be provided for washing hands at the entrance of the masjids. Mass prayers and discourses in open places will not be permitted, he added.