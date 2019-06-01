Ban on sand extraction from today

The district administration has banned the extraction of sand from rivers in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas to facilitate breeding of fish during the monsoon from June 1 to August 31.

During the ban period, all boats used for sand extraction should be anchored on river banks. Those found violating the ban would have to face legal action, Mines and Geology department deputy director has warned.

The extraction of sand if allowed in the rivers in the CRZ areas will prevent fish from breeding during the monsoon.

After excessive sand extraction since 2012-13, the district administration has tightened the noose by reducing permits issued for sand extraction to traditional boats to 76 in 2018-19.