Ban on use of vehicles lands people in distress

Ban on use of vehicles lands people in distress in Kodagu

People in hilly areas are the worst affected

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 12 2021, 00:15 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 15:39 ist
A man struggles to carry essential items and groceries in Gonikoppa.

As the entry of vehicles into the town areas has been banned, people from hilly terrain areas have been facing difficulties. 

They have to carry the essential items all by themselves, from the shops to far-flung areas.

The purchase of essential items has been facilitated in Kodagu district for three days a week.

On Monday, people carried rice sacks, gas cylinders, vegetables and lentils to their homes situated in faraway places. As the use of vehicles has been banned, plantation workers were hit hard.

They said that earlier, they had a provision to come to the town in their plantation owners vehicles for the purchase of essential items.

“Also, we cannot rent autorickshaws. We cannot purchase in bulk as we do not have enough money. How can we come by walk from Srimangala to Gonikoppa and return back by 10 am?” they asked.

The police have been asking people to park vehicles outside the town.

People are not able to carry essential items which weigh up to 25 to 30 kg.

Kakotuparambu Gram Panchayat member Mevada Vasma alleged that the move by the police and district administration is unscientific.

Vehicles are not allowed to enter the petrol bunks, which is ridiculous, she added.

After a lot of hue and cry, the district administration has clarified that people will be allowed to use vehicles to transport essential commodities from Wednesday onwards.

