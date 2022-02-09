Ban SDPI, PFI, urges Akhila Bharata Hindu Maha Sabha

Akhila Bharata Hindu Maha Sabha Karnataka committee has urged the government to ban SDPI and PFI which are behind the hijab controversy.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Akhila Bharata Hindu Maha Sabha state general secretary Dharmendra pointed out that when BJP was in opposition, it had demanded a ban on SDPI and PFI.

Now, BJP is in power. So, why not ban SDPI and PFI? he asked.

Dharmendra also accused BJP of carrying out appeasement of minorities, adding that Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin.

He further said that BJP has been using SDPI and PFI for political advantage.

Dharmendra said that burkha, hijab and other clothes which are used to cover the head and face are misused by anti-social elements.

He said it could be recalled that a person accused of posing a bomb threat to Mangaluru International Airport had worn a burqa to conceal his identity.

Students can use the cloth to do cheating in exams. Therefore, the use of burqa and hijab should be banned in public, to prevent its misuse, he said.

The results of those who have written exams wearing hijab should be withheld and re-examination should be conducted for them. Not only hijab but any type of religious cloth which conceals face and neck should be banned and uniform should be made compulsory for all students, he added.

Dharmendra requested students not to become pawns of political parties by wearing saffron stoles. They should not waste their future.

Akhila Bharata Hindu Maha Sabha district in-charge Prem Shetty Polali and Belthangady taluk president Puneeth Suvarna were present at the press meet.