Bandh evokes a poor response in Kodagu

The statewide bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations, opposing the formation of Maratha Development Corporation by the state government, did not have any effect on the day-to-day life in Kodagu.

There was a no response for the bandh in Somwarpet, Madikeri, Virajpet and Ponnampet taluks.

The commercial activities and movement of traffic were as usual in the district centre. The shops remained open.

KSRTC buses ferried both local and inter-district passengers. Private buses were also operating as usual.

No political parties had extended their support for the bandh.

Workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest against the BJP-led state government and against MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Alleging that the MLA has spoken in poor light about Kannadigas, they demanded an apology from him.

"If the MLA has guts, let him visit Kodagu," they said and also urged the government to scrap the Maratha Development Corporation.