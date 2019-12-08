Bank officers oppose merger, stage protest

Corporation Bank Officers Association (CBOA) and United Forum of Corporation Bank Unions (UFCBU) opposing the merger of Corporation bank with Andhra Bank and Union Bank of India and merger of Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, staged a dharna in front of Corproation Bank’s headquarters in Pandeshwar on Saturday.

Addressing the protesters, United Forum of Corporation Bank Unions convener Vincent D’Souza said that the Corporation Bank founded in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district had provided employment opportunities for thousands of people.

‘Loss to people’

“The merger of bank is a loss to the people of the district. Several employees will lose their job. There is a need for united fight against merger of banks,” he said.

He said owing to merger of banks, even outsourced employees will lose their job.

The merger of banks will lead to closing down of branches. After the merger of associate banks with State Bank of India, a total of 6,950 branches were closed.

After the merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda, a total of 900 branches were closed. The closing down of the branches will inconvenience the common man.

‘Intensify protest’

Extending support to the protest, Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya said that bank employees should intensify their protest. There is a need to create awareness on the ill-effects of the

merger of banks among common man.

Advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepadi also spoke on the occasion.